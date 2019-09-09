Comparison of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Both Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac Holdings Inc. 62 2.29 N/A 4.01 18.02 Graco Inc. 49 4.57 N/A 1.99 24.20

Table 1 highlights Generac Holdings Inc. and Graco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Graco Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Generac Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Generac Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Graco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6% Graco Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 22.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.23 beta indicates that Generac Holdings Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Graco Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Generac Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Graco Inc. are 2.2 and 1.4 respectively. Graco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Generac Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Generac Holdings Inc. and Graco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Graco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Generac Holdings Inc. is $79.75, with potential downside of -1.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Generac Holdings Inc. and Graco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.6% and 85.7% respectively. 1.7% are Generac Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Graco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Generac Holdings Inc. -0.5% 2.55% 31.89% 36.57% 36.67% 45.47% Graco Inc. -6.09% -6.57% -5.95% 11.43% 5.93% 14.89%

For the past year Generac Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Graco Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.