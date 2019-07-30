Comparison of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 1.05 N/A -1.07 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.44 N/A 0.86 14.26

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 11.1% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Golar LNG Partners LP’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are 2.5 and 2.2. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Golar LNG Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 79.18% and an $17.38 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golar LNG Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 34.4% respectively. 0.6% are Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25% Golar LNG Partners LP 3.39% -4.91% -9.57% -15.29% -41.7% 12.87%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has weaker performance than Golar LNG Partners LP

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Golar LNG Partners LP beats Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.