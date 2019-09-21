Comparison of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 244.90 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 24.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.