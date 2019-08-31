Comparison of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|92
|7.68
|N/A
|3.36
|28.57
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.1%
|-101.7%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Its rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 10.3 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -12.24% and its consensus target price is $88.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 46.5%. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.34%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.35%
|-21.74%
|-49.1%
|-36.25%
|-91.55%
|-22.08%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
