Comparison of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 404.35 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 57.7% respectively. Insiders held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.