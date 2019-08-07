Comparison of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 26 1.41 N/A 0.13 165.64 Westlake Chemical Corporation 69 0.95 N/A 5.97 11.31

Table 1 demonstrates GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Westlake Chemical Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Westlake Chemical Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 3.4% Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Westlake Chemical Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

On the other hand, Westlake Chemical Corporation’s potential upside is 21.00% and its average target price is $75.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.3% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. shares and 29.4% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares. About 0.6% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -2.26% -3.46% -21.55% -12.68% -23.24% -10.26% Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12%

For the past year GCP Applied Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Westlake Chemical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Corporation beats GCP Applied Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.