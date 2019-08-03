Comparison of GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

We are contrasting GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Ltd. 16 1.68 N/A 0.09 160.00 TORM plc 8 0.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates GasLog Ltd. and TORM plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.1% TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for GasLog Ltd. and TORM plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 TORM plc 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is GasLog Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GasLog Ltd. and TORM plc are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 48.71% of GasLog Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49% TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62%

For the past year GasLog Ltd. has -13.49% weaker performance while TORM plc has 43.62% stronger performance.

Summary

GasLog Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors TORM plc.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.