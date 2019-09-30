Comparison of GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

We will be comparing the differences between GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Ltd. 13 0.57 40.12M 0.09 160.00 GasLog Partners LP 19 -3.19 34.98M 1.91 11.28

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP. GasLog Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog Ltd. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. GasLog Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than GasLog Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Ltd. 313,928,012.52% 0.8% 0.1% GasLog Partners LP 182,949,790.79% 10.5% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

GasLog Ltd. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.08. From a competition point of view, GasLog Partners LP has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GasLog Ltd. Its rival GasLog Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. GasLog Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GasLog Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 GasLog Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00

GasLog Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.86% and an $18 consensus target price. On the other hand, GasLog Partners LP’s potential upside is 4.60% and its consensus target price is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that GasLog Ltd. looks more robust than GasLog Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of GasLog Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.1% of GasLog Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 48.71% of GasLog Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Ltd. -5.57% -0.77% -10.04% -23.23% -14.04% -13.49% GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84%

For the past year GasLog Ltd. had bearish trend while GasLog Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors GasLog Ltd. beats GasLog Partners LP.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.