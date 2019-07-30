Comparison of Gartner Inc. (IT) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

We are contrasting Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gartner Inc. 152 3.86 N/A 1.72 88.96 Innodata Inc. 1 0.58 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gartner Inc. and Innodata Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6% Innodata Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Gartner Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Innodata Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gartner Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Innodata Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Innodata Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Gartner Inc. and Innodata Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Innodata Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Gartner Inc. is $148, with potential downside of -13.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gartner Inc. and Innodata Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.4% respectively. About 2.6% of Gartner Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Innodata Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gartner Inc. -0.74% -4.6% 7.83% 3.34% 13.18% 19.34% Innodata Inc. -11.21% -18.9% -28.97% -31.79% -11.21% -31.33%

For the past year Gartner Inc. has 19.34% stronger performance while Innodata Inc. has -31.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Gartner Inc. beats Innodata Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.