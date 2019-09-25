Comparison of Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.70 N/A 1.75 5.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Garrison Capital Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.64 beta indicates that Garrison Capital Inc. is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Garrison Capital Inc. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.