Comparison of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Both Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin Ltd. 81 4.68 N/A 3.71 21.19 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 47 2.40 N/A 3.55 13.37

In table 1 we can see Garmin Ltd. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sensata Technologies Holding plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Garmin Ltd. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Garmin Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Sensata Technologies Holding plc 0.00% 23.6% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Garmin Ltd. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Garmin Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Sensata Technologies Holding plc which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Garmin Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Garmin Ltd. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Sensata Technologies Holding plc 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s potential downside is -2.67% and its consensus price target is $50.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Garmin Ltd. and Sensata Technologies Holding plc are owned by institutional investors at 44.5% and 0% respectively. Garmin Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Garmin Ltd. -1.13% -1.63% -1.84% 13.73% 26.96% 24.12% Sensata Technologies Holding plc -2.67% -3.01% -5.12% 0.21% -12.07% 5.78%

For the past year Garmin Ltd. was more bullish than Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Summary

Garmin Ltd. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Sensata Technologies Holding plc.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment manufactures pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles (HVOR); and systems that address safety and environmental concerns. The Sensing Solutions segment manufactures various control products, such as motor and compressor protectors, circuit breakers, semiconductor burn-in test sockets, solid state relays, linear and rotary position sensors, precision switches, and thermostats, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors and controls to prevent damage from overheating and fires in industrial, aerospace, military, commercial, medical device, and residential end-markets. This segment also manufactures power conversion and control products, including power inverters, charge controllers, and solid state relays. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive and HVOR end-markets; and industrial and commercial manufacturers and suppliers in the climate control, appliance, semiconductor, medical, energy and infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace industries, as well as motor and compressor suppliers. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. was founded in 1916 and is based in Hengelo, the Netherlands.