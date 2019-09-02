Comparison of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (GDI) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

We are comparing Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 31 2.16 N/A 0.88 37.64 Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 0.98 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Mitcham Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.6% 6% Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. are 2.3 and 1.4. Competitively, Mitcham Industries Inc. has 4.8 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mitcham Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Mitcham Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 25.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. and Mitcham Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.72% and 75.7%. Insiders owned 0.34% of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.44% of Mitcham Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. -3.06% -5.34% -4.74% 33.86% 20.68% 61.22% Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5%

For the past year Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Mitcham Industries Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. beats Mitcham Industries Inc.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services. Its products are used in process-critical applications, such as the operation of industrial air tools, vacuum packaging of food products, aeration of waste water, and others. This segment sells its products through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Gardner Denver, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, and other brands. The Energy segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of displacement pumps, liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and integrated systems, and engineered fluid loading and transfer equipment, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services under the Gardner Denver, Nash, Emco Wheaton, and other brands. It serves customers in upstream, midstream, and downstream energy markets, as well as petrochemical processing, transportation, and general industrial sectors. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized gas, liquid, and precision syringe pumps and compressors for use in oxygen therapy, blood dialysis, patient monitoring, laboratory sterilization and wound treatment, and other applications. This segment sells its products under the Thomas and other brands. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.