Comparison of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Since Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 7.29 N/A 1.56 25.33 Five Point Holdings LLC 8 23.20 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1% Five Point Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s consensus target price is $41.5, while its potential upside is 11.20%. On the other hand, Five Point Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 35.50% and its consensus target price is $10. The results provided earlier shows that Five Point Holdings LLC appears more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, Five Point Holdings LLC has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.33% -0.68% 5.16% 18.07% 13.07% 22.38% Five Point Holdings LLC -7.85% 1.81% 9.03% 12.07% -35.45% 21.76%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Five Point Holdings LLC

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 7 of the 9 factors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.