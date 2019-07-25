Comparison of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Since Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
|38
|7.29
|N/A
|1.56
|25.33
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|8
|23.20
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|14.6%
|4.1%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s consensus target price is $41.5, while its potential upside is 11.20%. On the other hand, Five Point Holdings LLC’s potential upside is 35.50% and its consensus target price is $10. The results provided earlier shows that Five Point Holdings LLC appears more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 92.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, Five Point Holdings LLC has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
|0.33%
|-0.68%
|5.16%
|18.07%
|13.07%
|22.38%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|-7.85%
|1.81%
|9.03%
|12.07%
|-35.45%
|21.76%
For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Five Point Holdings LLC
Summary
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 7 of the 9 factors.
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.
