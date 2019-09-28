Comparison of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 2.16 201.85M 1.56 24.16 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 18.89 173.70M 0.50 29.50

Demonstrates Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Brandywine Realty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Brandywine Realty Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 525,787,965.62% 14.6% 4.1% Brandywine Realty Trust 1,190,541,466.76% 7.6% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brandywine Realty Trust’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Brandywine Realty Trust’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 2.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71% Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Brandywine Realty Trust.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.