Comparison of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 38 2.16 201.85M 1.56 24.16 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 225 2.78 441.08M 3.04 69.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT). American Tower Corporation (REIT) has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower Corporation (REIT), which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 525,787,965.62% 14.6% 4.1% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 195,948,467.35% 25% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.56 beta. From a competition point of view, American Tower Corporation (REIT) has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. and American Tower Corporation (REIT) are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 96.8% respectively. About 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78%

For the past year Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. was less bullish than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.