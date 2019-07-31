Comparison of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 9.3 and 9.3. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares and 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -27.97% weaker performance while Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 5.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.