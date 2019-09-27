Comparison of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gamida Cell Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 226,225,604.39% -662.4% -130.2% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 118,862,042.09% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Gamida Cell Ltd. is $16, with potential upside of 248.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.