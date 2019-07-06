Comparison of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

We are contrasting Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gamida Cell Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.3% and 74% respectively. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 65.61%. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -27.97% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.