Comparison of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Both Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gamida Cell Ltd. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Calithera Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gamida Cell Ltd. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s upside potential is 240.43% at a $16 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance while Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.