Comparison of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

This is a contrast between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.83% -5.13% -3.07% -2.01% -16.9% 8.28% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.