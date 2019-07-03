Comparison of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

This is a contrast between GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-2.31%
|4.55%
|6.65%
|12.9%
|-0.9%
|11.71%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust has weaker performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.