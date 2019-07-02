Comparison of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.52
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.27%. Insiders owned roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.83%
|-5.13%
|-3.07%
|-2.01%
|-16.9%
|8.28%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.