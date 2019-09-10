Comparison of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.13
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Meanwhile, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $30.33, while its potential upside is 15.19%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 53.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.