Comparison of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Both GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.13 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $30.33, while its potential upside is 15.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 53.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.