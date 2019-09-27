Comparison of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

We are contrasting GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.84 N/A 0.18 29.73

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.