Comparison of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

We are contrasting GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.84
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
In table 1 we can see GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust
|-1.37%
|1.76%
|6.45%
|4.14%
|-7.37%
|16.77%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust was more bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.
