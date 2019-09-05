Comparison of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

We will be comparing the differences between GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.59 N/A 3.83 5.31 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.3% and 0%. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc. had bullish trend while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.