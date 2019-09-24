Comparison of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

As Asset Management businesses, GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.64 N/A 3.83 5.31 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights GAMCO Investors Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GAMCO Investors Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.