Comparison of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.67 N/A 3.83 5.31 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.62 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. Athene Holding Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Athene Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GAMCO Investors Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GAMCO Investors Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Athene Holding Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $52.5 average price target and a 32.48% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GAMCO Investors Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 98.1% respectively. About 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats GAMCO Investors Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.