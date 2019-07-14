Comparison of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

This is a contrast between GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.70 N/A 3.83 5.08 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 89.39 N/A 0.03 60.47

In table 1 we can see GAMCO Investors Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. 180 Degree Capital Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to GAMCO Investors Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. GAMCO Investors Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 180 Degree Capital Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GAMCO Investors Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.41 beta indicates that GAMCO Investors Inc. is 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.5% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16% 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats 180 Degree Capital Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.