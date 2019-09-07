Comparison of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) and Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

As Diversified Investments businesses, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) and Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 4 33.70 N/A -0.69 0.00 Saratoga Investment Corp. 24 4.45 N/A 3.01 8.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and Saratoga Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) and Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Saratoga Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and Saratoga Investment Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Saratoga Investment Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Saratoga Investment Corp.’s potential upside is 1.96% and its consensus target price is $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.45% of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust shares and 18.7% of Saratoga Investment Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.95% of Saratoga Investment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust -2.16% -1.52% 4.14% 7.09% -10.65% 22.43% Saratoga Investment Corp. 0.4% 3.11% -0.08% 9.43% 4.22% 26.48%

For the past year GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust has weaker performance than Saratoga Investment Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Saratoga Investment Corp. beats GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities. It also invests in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, production, or distribution of natural resources, such as gas and oil, paper, food and agriculture, forestry products, metals, and minerals as well as related transportation companies and equipment manufacturers. The fund makes its investments using call options. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index, Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, Energy Select Sector Index, and Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by Gabelli. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust was formed on January 4, 2005 and is domiciled in United States.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.