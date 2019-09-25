Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

This is a contrast between Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 70.26 N/A -0.56 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.33 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $25, and a 401.00% upside potential. On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential upside is 31.40% and its average target price is $46.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%. Competitively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.