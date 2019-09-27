Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,621,343.32% -12.2% -11.8% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.57. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are 11 and 11 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $25, and a 414.40% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 22.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.