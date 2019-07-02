Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 84.33 N/A -0.56 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 154.11 N/A -2.35 0.00

Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$33.5 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 373.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.