Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|8
|84.33
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|18
|154.11
|N/A
|-2.35
|0.00
Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-76.3%
|-42.6%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$33.5 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 373.83%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.54%
|-14.67%
|-8.71%
|-26.3%
|18.09%
|1.32%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-3.68%
|32.47%
|27.78%
|-16.25%
|0%
|-8.88%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
