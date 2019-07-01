Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 84.33 N/A -0.56 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 35.90 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.66 and it happens to be 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $33.5, and a 373.83% upside potential. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $205.81 average target price and a 31.42% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 93.5% respectively. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.