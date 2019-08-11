Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|57.38
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|NextCure Inc.
|18
|400.23
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NextCure Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NextCure Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $31.8, and a 561.12% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. Comparatively, NextCure Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
