Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 57.38 N/A -0.56 0.00 NextCure Inc. 18 400.23 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival NextCure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NextCure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NextCure Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $31.8, and a 561.12% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. Comparatively, NextCure Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.