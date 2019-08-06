Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 58.33 N/A -0.56 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.57. From a competition point of view, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 550.31% and an $31.8 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.