Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.29 16.99M -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MediWound Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MediWound Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,932,521.09% -12.2% -11.8% MediWound Ltd. 541,876,634.56% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.57 beta means Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 157.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MediWound Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $25, with potential upside of 453.10%. On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 79.15% and its consensus price target is $5.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than MediWound Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, MediWound Ltd. has 41.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 11 factors MediWound Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.