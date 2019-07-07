Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|8
|83.38
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|253.69
|N/A
|-0.59
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-66.8%
|-23%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, Kadmon Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 379.26% and an $33.5 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 67.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.54%
|-14.67%
|-8.71%
|-26.3%
|18.09%
|1.32%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2.23%
|-9.49%
|4.09%
|-13.26%
|-37.94%
|10.1%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
