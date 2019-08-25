Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.19 N/A -0.56 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 15.35 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Volatility and Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.57 and it happens to be 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 0.78 beta is the reason why it is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 495.51% at a $31.8 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 3.7% respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.