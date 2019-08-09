Comparison of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|59.28
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genprex Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genprex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 539.84% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $31.8.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Genprex Inc.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
