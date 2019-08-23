Comparison of Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 126 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galapagos NV and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galapagos NV and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Galapagos NV and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galapagos NV’s downside potential currently stands at -3.41% and an $160.4 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galapagos NV and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.78% and 70.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Galapagos NV had bullish trend while Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.