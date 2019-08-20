Comparison of Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 125 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.02 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galapagos NV and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Analyst Ratings

Galapagos NV and Recro Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Galapagos NV has an average price target of $157, and a -6.27% downside potential. Recro Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus price target and a -24.71% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Galapagos NV is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galapagos NV and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.78% and 71.4% respectively. Competitively, 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Galapagos NV was more bullish than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.