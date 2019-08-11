Comparison of Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

We are comparing Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV 122 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galapagos NV and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Analyst Recommendations

Galapagos NV and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Galapagos NV has a -11.30% downside potential and a consensus target price of $157. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.5 average target price and a 1,286.55% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Galapagos NV has 89.01% stronger performance while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.