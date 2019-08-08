Comparison of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (GCAP) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) compete with each other in the Investment Brokerage – National sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 5 0.62 N/A -0.42 0.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 48 3.68 N/A 4.06 12.02

Demonstrates GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.8% 6.6% E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively E*TRADE Financial Corporation has an average price target of $55.83, with potential upside of 31.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.8% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. -10.13% 5.97% -17.28% -34.66% -39.4% -30.84% E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19%

For the past year GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has -30.84% weaker performance while E*TRADE Financial Corporation has 11.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors E*TRADE Financial Corporation beats GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading, as well as contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, and interest rate products; and spread bets and OTC options on forex, as well as supports the trading of exchange-traded futures and options. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company also provides agency execution services; and access to markets and self-directed trading in foreign exchange, commodities, equities, options, and futures to institutional customers through GTX platform, an electronic communications network, as well as offers touch trading services. Further, it provides execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.