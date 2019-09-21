Comparison of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.61 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 34.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.