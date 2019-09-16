Comparison of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

This is a contrast between G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. Its competitor resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and its Quick Ratio is 31.4. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown G1 Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 24.86% at a $45 consensus target price. Meanwhile, resTORbio Inc.’s consensus target price is $23, while its potential upside is 123.52%. The results provided earlier shows that resTORbio Inc. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 54.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors resTORbio Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.