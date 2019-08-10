Comparison of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 and a Quick Ratio of 30.2. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

G1 Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $16.5, while its potential upside is 1,286.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.