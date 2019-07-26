Comparison of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Both G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 46.82 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us G1 Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.2. The Current Ratio of rival CytRx Corporation is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.8. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytRx Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 9.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.