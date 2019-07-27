Comparison of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

As Biotechnology companies, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 371.66 N/A -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. Its competitor CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. G1 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 13.8% respectively. About 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.