Comparison of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

As Biotechnology businesses, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 19.33 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights G1 Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of G1 Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Liquidity

G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown G1 Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.67, which is potential 131.62% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.3% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.