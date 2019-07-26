Comparison of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Since G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.11 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.2. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 average target price and a 199.45% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both G1 Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 57.4% respectively. About 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year G1 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ADMA Biologics Inc.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.