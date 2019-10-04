Comparison of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Both Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) and New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group Inc. 1 0.00 7.45M -15.78 0.00 New Age Beverages Corporation 3 0.00 73.79M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group Inc. 809,782,608.70% 0% -62.2% New Age Beverages Corporation 2,348,055,750.02% -9.8% -5.5%

Volatility and Risk

Future FinTech Group Inc. has a beta of 3.22 and its 222.00% more volatile than S&P 500. New Age Beverages Corporation has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor New Age Beverages Corporation are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. New Age Beverages Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Future FinTech Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Future FinTech Group Inc. and New Age Beverages Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Age Beverages Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of New Age Beverages Corporation is $7, which is potential 143.48% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Future FinTech Group Inc. and New Age Beverages Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 13.8% respectively. 64.7% are Future FinTech Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of New Age Beverages Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Future FinTech Group Inc. -10.62% -15.83% -18.55% 26.25% -36.88% 66.94% New Age Beverages Corporation 1.08% -21.26% -27.38% -46.88% 78.1% -28.08%

For the past year Future FinTech Group Inc. has 66.94% stronger performance while New Age Beverages Corporation has -28.08% weaker performance.

Summary

New Age Beverages Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Future FinTech Group Inc.